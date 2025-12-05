Assam pair caught in Harmutti with motorcycle stolen from Arunachal's Banderdewa

A prompt response to a late-evening motorcycle theft led police to arrest two suspects in the Harmutti region, Lakhimpur, recovering the stolen vehicle along with another motorbike.

The case began after a written complaint reported that a Yamaha MT-15 (registration AR01T-7768) was taken from outside a hotel between 9 pm and 10 pm. Police registered BDW PS Case No. 82/25 under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Information gathered through human intelligence pointed investigators towards Harmutti. A team from Banderdewa police station, headed by Kipa Hamak with investigating officer Koj Tada and staff members T Bomdom and Techi Dodum, moved quickly to the area. The group intercepted two men at Basbari, catching them as they attempted to pull the stolen motorcycle using another two-wheeler.

The arrested individuals were identified as Jubber Ali, 27, of Kehutali village, Lakhimpur district, and Faridul Islam, 28, of Jubonagar village, also in Lakhimpur district.

Police recovered the stolen Yamaha MT-15 along with a Yamaha R-15 (registration AS07Z-8393). Both vehicles were seized for verification.

Authorities have asked the rightful owners to come forward and present valid documents at Banderdewa police station to claim their motorcycles.