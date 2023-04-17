Assam Rifles on April 16 apprehended two active Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of the pro-scribed militant group NSCN K (YA) from Khanu village in Arunachal Pradesh.

Based on specific inputs, Assam Rifles carried out a search operation and cordoned the area. After a thorough search, the two OGWs of the NSCN K (YA) faction were apprehended.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Earlier, one active member of NSCN identified as Rocksen Homchha was apprehended by Assam Rifles after the accused escaped from jail along with his accomplice in the wee hours of April 3.

A manhunt was launched to arrest the escapee. The accused was arrested upon receiving inputs from DC Tirap Hento Karga following which a manhunt was launched with the combined operation team of Tirap police, 6Assam Rifles, 36Bn CRPF, IRBn and STF headed by SP Tirap Kardak Riba.

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