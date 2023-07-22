In a significant operation launched by Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles in conjunction with Arunachal Pradesh police on the morning of July 21, 2023, two active cadres of ULFA (I) group were apprehended in Tirap district.

As per credible sources, Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles alongwith Tirap police launched an operation in the early hours on 21 Jul 2023. The joint team of security forces worked on a credible input to launch in the border village of Noglo. They apprehended the two hardcore insurgents who had crossed over the Indo-Myanmar Border to try and make their way to Assam in a bid to carryout subversive activities.

The apprehended cadres have been identified as Self Styled Private Rituraj Gohain alias Pulin Asom and Self Styled Private Montu Neog alias Maina Asom. Both are residents of Assam and were recruited last year.

The apprehension of these cadres comes at a crucial time when the country is preparing to celebrate its 76th Independence Day next month. In this year alone, there have been numerous apprehensions and surrenders of ULFA (I) cadres in TCL region of Arunachal Pradesh, which has dealt a serious blow to the activities and hierarchy of the banned outfit.

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