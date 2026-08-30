Assam Rifles apprehend two Myanmar nationals, seize drugs worth Rs 24 lakh in Arunachal

The Assam Rifles have apprehended two Myanmar nationals and seized 130 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 24 lakh in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district.

The operation was conducted in the Nampong area on August 28 following intelligence inputs about suspected narcotics smuggling, according to the Assam Rifles.

The two men were apprehended during the operation, following which the heroin was recovered from their possession. The force said the operation was part of its efforts to check illegal entry and cross-border drug trafficking in the Northeast.

In a separate operation in Mizoram, the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized methamphetamine tablets worth an estimated Rs 2.63 crore in Aizawl.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the joint team conducted an operation in Chanmari on August 27 and apprehended three people. A total of 878 grams of methamphetamine tablets were recovered.

The apprehended individuals were handed over to Aizawl Police for further investigation and legal action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act, the Assam Rifles said.

In another operation in Mizoram, the force, working with the Customs Preventive Force in Champhai, seized a large consignment of areca nuts in Zotlang on August 28.

The search operation led to the recovery of 437 bags containing 32,890 kg of areca nuts, valued at Rs 3.44 crore. The consignment was subsequently handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, for further legal proceedings.