Assam Rifles clears landslide-hit road in Arunachal, reconnects remote villages

The Assam Rifles cleared a major road blocked due to adverse weather, between Arunachal villages Noglo and Lazu, restoring vital connectivity for the local population.

The route, crucial for civilian movement and access to essential services, had been rendered impassable due to landslides and debris accumulation. Responding to the situation, Assam Rifles personnel swiftly mobilised and undertook extensive clearance operations under challenging conditions.

Working in close coordination with the local community, the troops ensured safe and timely restoration of the road, bringing much-needed relief to the affected villagers.

The local residents and village authorities deeply appreciated the efforts of Assam Rifles, acknowledging their unwavering commitment towards public welfare and connectivity in remote and difficult terrains.

This initiative reflects Assam Rifles continued dedication to supporting infrastructure and development in the Northeast, reinforcing its image as the Sentinels of the North East.