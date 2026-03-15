Assam Rifles distributes artificial limbs to persons with disabilities in Arunachal’s Tirap

Assam Rifles on March 15 organised a humanitarian outreach programme in Khonsa of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, distributing artificial limbs to persons with disabilities from Tirap and neighbouring Longding districts.

Beneficiaries were identified in coordination with district authorities before being provided prosthetic limbs, according to an official statement.

The initiative was conducted under Operation Sadbhavana, a programme aimed at supporting civilians in remote and conflict-affected areas through welfare activities.

Officials said the assistance was intended to help persons with physical disabilities improve mobility and lead more independent lives.

“Through such initiatives, the Assam Rifles continues to contribute towards the socio-economic upliftment and well-being of the local populace in Tirap district,” the statement said.

Authorities noted that similar outreach activities are undertaken periodically in the region to address humanitarian needs and strengthen community support.