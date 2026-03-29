Assam Rifles distributes solar lights in Arunachal’s Tirap to boost rural connectivity

The Assam Rifles organised a civic outreach programme to distribute solar lights in a remote village of Tirap district, aiming to improve living conditions and promote sustainable energy use.

The initiative, undertaken by the Khonsa Battalion, was carried out at Old Paniduria village, where residents were provided with solar lighting solutions to enhance safety and convenience during evening hours.

According to an official statement, the locations for the project were identified in coordination with local village authorities to ensure that the benefits reached the most deserving sections of the community.

Villagers expressed appreciation for the initiative, noting that the solar lights would significantly improve daily life in the remote area.

The programme reflects the Khonsa Battalion’s commitment to community development and its continued efforts to strengthen goodwill, trust, and civil-military relations in Arunachal Pradesh.