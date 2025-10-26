Assam Rifles empowers Ollo tribe women in Arunachal’s Tirap through skill development drive

In an effort to promote self-reliance and inclusive growth, the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles has launched a skill-based initiative to empower women of the Ollo tribe under Operation Sadbhavana.



As part of the initiative, the Assam Rifles distributed sewing machines to women of the Ollo community in Lazu village on Sunday, October 26. The move aims to enhance livelihood opportunities and encourage entrepreneurship among the women of the insurgency-affected region.



According to officials, the initiative seeks to equip the women with practical skills to achieve economic independence by engaging in tailoring and small-scale cottage industries. This, in turn, is expected to boost household income and strengthen the local economy.



Highlighting the broader goal, the Assam Rifles stated that the initiative reaffirms their commitment to peacebuilding, community trust, and sustainable development across Tirap — one of Arunachal Pradesh’s three insurgency-hit districts.



The distribution event was attended by senior Assam Rifles officials, local chiefs, and police personnel from Lazu Police Station, symbolizing a united front in supporting community welfare.



The Ollo tribe, native to the Lazu Circle, follows a traditional clan-based system with hereditary chieftaincy. Historically known for their distinctive facial tattoos and once-practiced headhunting traditions, the tribe today continues to embrace development while preserving its cultural heritage.