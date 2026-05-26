Assam Rifles holds bike rally in Arunachal's Borduria to honour Ashok Chakra awardee Hangpan Dada

Marking the 10th Balidan Diwas of Hangpan Dada, the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles organised a bike rally from Deomali Helipad to the soldier’s memorial at Borduria in Arunachal Pradesh on May 25.

Around 70 participants, including Assam Rifles personnel, local youth and civilians, took part in the rally held in memory of the Ashok Chakra awardee, who was killed in action while serving the nation.

The programme was organised to pay tribute to Hangpan Dada’s courage and sacrifice, while also encouraging patriotism and unity among the public.

Participants carried messages promoting national integration, peace and remembrance of the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces.

The rally concluded with floral tributes at the memorial site, where homage was paid to the late soldier. Officials said the initiative was aimed at preserving the legacy and ideals of Hangpan Dada and inspiring younger generations through his service and sacrifice.