Assam Rifles’ motorcycle rally from Arunachal’s Pangsau Pass to Assam’s Jorhat begins

A motorcycle rally organised by the Assam Rifles flagged off from Pangsau Pass in Arunachal Pradesh on February 18, marking the beginning of a cross-border expedition aimed at promoting unity and regional connectivity in the Northeast.



The rally, titled ‘Eastern Edge Expedition’, will travel from Pangsau Pass to Jorhat in Assam and continue till March 2, according to an official statement.



The initiative seeks to promote adventure tourism and highlight the region’s natural beauty, cultural diversity and development potential. It also aims to foster national integration and strengthen bonds between security forces and civilians.



A contingent of 24 motorcyclists is participating in the expedition, with 12 riders each from Assam Rifles and Hero MotoCorp, reflecting civil-military cooperation.



The rally will traverse challenging terrains and remote routes across the Northeast, symbolising resilience and teamwork while drawing attention to the region’s strategic and cultural significance.