Assam Rifles nab NSCN (Khango) cadre, over ground worker in Arunachal’s Changlang

In a major security operation, Assam Rifles apprehended one NSCN (Khango) cadre and an over ground worker (OGW) during an intelligence-based operation in the Rima-Putok Circle of Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

According to officials, the operation was launched on April 28 following specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of an OGW in contact with an armed Naga extremist in the area. The information was further corroborated through internal sources.

During the operation, security forces apprehended Kamnong Pangtha, identified as a member of the NSCN (Khango), along with Changlang-based OGW Gopang Negimu.

Initial investigation revealed that both individuals were allegedly involved in extortion activities and played a role in recruiting local youths into insurgent ranks.

Officials said their activities were mainly concentrated in the Changlang and Jairampur areas.

Further investigation also indicated that the OGW was allegedly attempting to facilitate the defection of cadres from the NSCN (Khango) faction to the NSCN (Angmai) faction in the Rima-Putok Circle.

Security agencies believe the move was aimed at increasing the cadre strength and operational influence of the NSCN (Angmai) faction, pointing to continuing factional dynamics among insurgent groups in the region.

The apprehended cadre and OGW, along with their belongings, were later handed over to local police for further investigation and legal action.

Officials said the operation reflects the continued vigilance of Assam Rifles in maintaining security and stability while countering insurgent activities and their support networks in the Northeast.