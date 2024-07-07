In response to the devastating floods that have inundated Changlang district, Assam Rifles has launched Operation Jal Rahat to provide essential relief to affected communities. The initiative, spearheaded by Assam Rifles personnel, focuses on delivering life-saving drinking water to areas severely impacted by the floodwaters.

As part of their humanitarian efforts, Assam Rifles has swiftly mobilized resources to ensure clean drinking water reaches thousands of stranded individuals in remote villages. The distribution process, executed with precision despite challenging terrain, has been crucial in alleviating the plight of flood victims.

The timely intervention by Assam Rifles has garnered appreciation from local residents who have been grappling with the aftermath of the floods. Their efforts have not only provided sustenance but also renewed hope among the affected population.

Operation Jal Rahat underscores Assam Rifles' commitment to serving the nation and its people during times of crisis. The force's dedication to humanitarian assistance reflects their ethos of community service and resilience in the face of adversity.