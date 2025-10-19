Assam Rifles rescue two labourers abducted by NSCN-K rebels in Arunachal's Tirap district

The Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Longding Police, successfully rescued two labourers who were abducted by armed insurgents belonging to the NSCN-K (National Socialist Council of Nagaland – Khaplang) faction.



According to official reports, around 07 to 08 insurgents of the outfit had kidnapped two employees of M/S Agarwal Construction Company engaged in a road-building project at Village Lahu, Dadam Circle in Tirap district at approximately 4:00 pm on October 18, 2025.



Acting on credible intelligence, the Khonsa Battalion swiftly launched a joint rescue operation with Longding Police. Two ambushes were strategically set up at General Area Ngisa K Nokna Track and General Area Nginnu K Nokna Track to intercept the militants and recover the hostages.



Although no movement was detected overnight, the search operation was intensified at first light. At around 5:50 AM on October 19, one of the teams came under fire from the insurgents, prompting security personnel to respond with controlled small arms and mortar fire, ensuring the safety of the abducted labourers remained the top priority.



Following an intense exchange of fire and a meticulous search, both kidnapped labourers were rescued unharmed and brought to safety.



Officials confirmed that the rescue operation remains ongoing as forces continue to comb the area to track down the insurgents involved. The operation stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Assam Rifles to uphold peace, safety, and stability in the insurgency-affected border regions of Arunachal Pradesh.