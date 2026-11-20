Troops of the 8th Assam Rifles intercepted two trucks carrying around 70 metric tonnes of coal allegedly being transported without valid documents establishing its origin and legality along the Diyun–Namsai Road in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, officials said.

The trucks were intercepted during routine vehicle checking in the early hours of Wednesday. According to the Assam Rifles, both vehicles were carrying approximately 35 metric tonnes of coal each, but those accompanying them failed to produce documents establishing the lawful source and transportation of the consignment.

The missing documents reportedly included mining authorisations, transit permits, royalty payment receipts and dispatch records.

Six persons associated with the consignment were apprehended and handed over to Diyun Police Station for further legal proceedings. They were identified as Khuton Wangno and Lazala Singpho, stated vehicle owners; Sunil Dorjee and Diliram Pradhan, drivers; and Loknath Munda and Sumit Sharki, co-drivers.

The two trucks, bearing registration numbers AS 11 DC 9079 and AR 20 A 7662, along with the coal consignment, were handed over to the police for investigation and necessary action under applicable laws, including the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, wherever applicable.

The investigation is expected to establish the source of the coal, the legality of its extraction, payment of royalties and the identities of suppliers, purchasers and other beneficiaries involved in its transportation and commercial disposal.

The Assam Rifles said the probe should extend beyond the immediate transportation of the coal to identify the wider supply chain and any network facilitating unauthorised mining or movement of natural resources.