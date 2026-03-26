Assam Rifles soldier injured in gunfight along India-Myanmar border in Changlang

A brief exchange of fire between security forces and suspected militants along the India-Myanmar border in Changlang district left one soldier injured, officials said.

The incident occurred between Border Pillar numbers 172 and 173, where personnel of the Assam Rifles were supervising ongoing border fencing work.

According to preliminary reports, the troops came under fire from suspected insurgents, triggering a gunfight in the area. During the exchange, a soldier identified as Ravi Kumar sustained injuries. There were no reports of casualties among the militants.

Sources indicated that the involvement of NSCN-K (YA) is suspected, although there has been no official confirmation. Following the incident, security forces have intensified surveillance and area domination operations along the border.