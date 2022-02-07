MARGHERITA: A major student organization from Assam has chastised has chastised the state government over the plying of "hundreds of trucks illegally loaded with coal from Kharsang, Arunachal Pradesh."

Kanchan Borah, General Secretary of Asom Jatiyotabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Tinsukia has questioned how hundreds of trucks illegally loaded with coal from Kharsang, Arunachal Pradesh continue to ply on NH 315 Margherita under Tinsukia district.

Talking to this correspondent, Borah alleged that Satya Narayan Agarwal Proprietor of RC Memorial Hospital and Diagnostic Centre in Digboi is involved in illegal coal trade from Kharsang, Arunachal Pradesh which by getting green signal from Margherita Administration (Civil), Margherita Police, Tinsukia district Administration and Tinsukia police.

"Satya Narayan Agarwal is smoothly running the illegal coal trade and a huge amount of commission is given to all the concerned departments," Borah has claimed.

Kanchan Borah also said that a few years ago, Income Tax department sleuths from New Delhi and Guwahati conducted a raid at the premises and offices of Satya Narayan Agarwal located at Digboi due to misappropriation of assets. "Despite that, Satya Narayan Agarwal by using money power has managed to do illegal coal trade from Kharsang,' Borah said.

"We demand both the Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to conduct an impartial enquiry against notorious coal mafia Satya Narayan and to also give stringent punishment under the law to those concerned department officials who have an unholy nexus with coal mafia," Borah has said.

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