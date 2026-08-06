Assam worker killed, another injured in landslide at Arunachal hydropower project

A worker from Assam was killed and another injured after a landslide struck a hydroelectric power project site in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district, officials said on August 5.

The incident occurred around 3 pm on Tuesday at the Parsi Parlo Hydro Power Project, when debris and large boulders came crashing down a hillside following a landslide, burying workers at the site.

The deceased was identified as Nobin Doley, a resident of Dhemaji district in Assam. He died on the spot, officials said.

Another worker was rescued from beneath the debris and rushed to a nearby medical facility for emergency treatment. Authorities are yet to ascertain the identity of the injured worker.

According to the Kurung Kumey District Information and Public Relations Officer, the project management has initiated a detailed assessment of the affected site, while administrative procedures are underway.

The cause of the landslide is under investigation.