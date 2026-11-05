A young man was killed in a road accident after a speeding car rammed into a tanker on National Highway 127 at Hemabari in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The accident took place when a Hyundai Santro, travelling from Koliabor towards Nagaon, hit the rear of a tanker. The impact was severe, killing the car occupant on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Abu Iftizan Jahan, a resident of Bor Bazar in Nagaon. He was the son of late Dr Abu Hanifa, a noted journalist and professor from the district.

The car involved in the accident bore registration number AS 02 A 6590.

Following the incident, Samaguri police reached the spot and recovered the body with the assistance of local residents. The body was subsequently sent to Nagaon Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) for post-mortem examination.

Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the accident.