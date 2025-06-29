Assamese Language Centre inaugurated in Itanagar to strengthen cultural ties between Arunachal and Assam

In a move towards fostering cultural harmony and linguistic inclusivity, Arunachal Pradesh's Education, Rural Works Department (RWD), and Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona inaugurated the Assamese Language Learning Centre in Itanagar.



The centre, spearheaded by the Assamese Association of Itanagar, aims to promote mutual respect, linguistic diversity, and deeper socio-cultural ties between the people of Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring Assam.

Speaking at the event, Minister Sona emphasized the importance of language as a powerful medium for building bridges between communities. "Language is not just a means of communication, but a force that binds people through shared heritage and understanding," he stated, while applauding the Association's commitment and vision.

The minister lauded the initiative as a model of cultural cooperation, stressing that the Assamese Language Centre will serve as a platform for people from both states to appreciate each other's rich traditions and history.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by eminent literary figure and Padma Shri awardee Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, the founding president of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society, along with Pramod Kalita, Principal of Lakhimpur University, whose presence added prestige to the cultural gathering.

Sona also extended heartfelt congratulations to the Assamese Association Itanagar and all contributors for turning this vision into a reality, calling the initiative a step forward in enhancing regional solidarity and brotherhood.