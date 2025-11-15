Assembly shed inaugurated at Government Girls’ Residential School in Sarkha Happa, Sagalee

A new Assembly Shed at the Government Girls’ Residential School, Sarkha Happa, Nimte, Sagalee was formally inaugurated on 14 November 2025 by Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, IAS, in the presence of Sagalee ADC Yame Higio.

Speaking at the programme, the Deputy Commissioner recalled her visit to the school in July 2025, where students and teachers had highlighted the infrastructural difficulties faced by the institution. She said the newly constructed Assembly Shed was a direct result of that interaction and urged students to continue focusing on their goals while maintaining both mental and physical well-being.

ADC Sagalee informed that the shed had been completed without any release of government funds so far. She appreciated contractor Teli Lala for finishing the work within one month and assured that payment would be jointly arranged from the untied funds of the DC and ADC once government funds were made available.

APPDSU president Gollo Lento, who also attended the event, recommended that all boarding schools with more than 50 students be provided with GNM-level nursing staff for student safety. He further assured the school of support in the form of 100 chairs and 10 CCTV cameras.

Prizes were distributed to students who excelled in the Annual Sports, Literary and Cultural Meet. The event was attended by BEO Sagalee Yang Yangfo, BRCC and CRCC officials, parents and members of the local community.

The inauguration marks a meaningful step toward strengthening educational infrastructure and enhancing student welfare in Sarkha Happa.