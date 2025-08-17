Arunachal's women’s SHG turns banana farming into success story

A women’s self-help group (SHG) from Jungmaisung village in Changlang district has transformed its fortunes through the Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana.

Two years ago, the Longrok SHG took the bold step of availing the state government’s horticulture scheme to start a banana plantation. Today, their hard work and determination have yielded a thriving farm, making them a model of rural success and women’s empowerment in Arunachal Pradesh.

The income generated from banana sales has allowed the SHG to steadily build its corpus fund, enhancing financial independence and ensuring long-term sustainability. Local officials, during a recent visit, expressed their admiration at the group’s achievement, noting how collective effort and effective implementation of schemes can bring visible change to rural communities.

The success of Longrok SHG highlights the impact of the farmer welfare initiatives rolled out by the state’s Agriculture and Horticulture Department, led by Minister Gabriel D Wangsu. Thousands of farmers across Arunachal Pradesh have benefitted from these innovative schemes, which promote both traditional and commercial farming practices.

More than just a story of economic upliftment, the initiative reflects the transformative potential of women-led farming enterprises. “When women lead, the results are always fruitful and inspiring,” a senior district official remarked, adding that the Longrok SHG’s success is expected to motivate more communities to participate in similar livelihood ventures.