Attempted disruption during PM’s event in Itanagar quickly contained, police clarify

The District Police have clarified the incident that occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme on September 22, describing it as a brief, self-motivated disruption that was swiftly controlled and posed no threat to VVIP security.

According to police sources, an 18-year-old student, Higio Obi of Dera Natung College, suddenly jumped from the public enclosure at 12:06 pm and ran toward the Media Platform. He pushed a lady police inspector and displayed a banner reading “Stop Hunger Strike, Give Ladakh Their Rights.” The youth was immediately subdued by security personnel before reaching the Protective ‘D’ zone.

CCTV footage confirmed that Obi had entered the venue through the designated gate and had been frisked before entry. He had concealed the banner to avoid detection. Obi claimed to be a follower of Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk and acted independently to draw attention to Wangchuk’s hunger strike for 6th Schedule status for Leh and Ladakh.

Police have registered a case against the youth for disrupting public order, trespassing into a prohibited area, obstructing public servants, and resisting lawful intervention. His mobile phone and bank accounts are under investigation, but authorities have found no evidence linking him to any anti-establishment group or local organisation.



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Authorities emphasised that security arrangements at the PM’s event were comprehensive, covering the venue, helipad, Raj Bhawan, and the entire route. There was no breach of VVIP security zones, and the Prime Minister’s safety was never compromised. The situation was fully contained within seconds, and no significant disruption occurred.

Home Minister Mama Natung and Advisor Mutchu Mithi held an emergency review meeting following the incident, directing a detailed enquiry by senior police officers to ensure transparency and accountability.

Police reiterated that the incident was an isolated act by a lone individual, with no local relevance or involvement of outside organisations.



The rapid response of security personnel ensured that the programme proceeded smoothly without compromising public safety.