Automatic weather system installed at Arunachal heliports to boost chopper safety

To improve flight safety in the state’s challenging terrain, a Heliport Automatic Weather Observation System (HAWOS) has been tested and commissioned at Roing Helipad under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS).

Arunachal Pradesh’s diverse topography and unpredictable climate have historically made air operations risky, with several past incidents claiming the lives of prominent personalities and army officers.

The HAWOS initiative, carried out by the Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD, Guwahati, and CESHS, Itanagar, aims to enhance the safety of helicopter operations across the state.



Also Read: Arunachal students' body demands withdrawal of forces from Siang survey

The system provides real-time weather information to pilots, offering continuous updates on crucial meteorological parameters. It converts weather data into voice communication, which is relayed to pilots en route, helping them make informed decisions during take-offs and landings.

HAWOS has already been installed at eight heliports in Arunachal Pradesh: Naharlagun, Namsai, Daporijo, Bhalukpong, Roing, Anini, Koloriang, and Miao. Officials said this move represents a significant step forward in ensuring safer skies in the region.