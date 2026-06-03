Avocado farming drive doubles as SUMP outreach in Arunachal’s Pangin

A community outreach programme focusing on avocado cultivation, modern horticulture practices and awareness about the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) was held at Pangin village in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang district, bringing together farmers, local leaders and residents for discussions on agriculture and regional development.

The initiative, which began on May 27, aimed to promote scientific farming methods while improving public understanding of the proposed multipurpose project and its potential impact on the region. Villagers participated in interactive sessions covering sustainable agriculture, livelihood opportunities, infrastructure development and community welfare.

Horticulture Development Officer (HDO) of Boleng, Leniya Pertin, attended the programme as the chief guest and spoke on advanced avocado cultivation, crop management and scientific horticulture techniques. She encouraged farmers to adopt modern agricultural practices to improve productivity and create sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Senior public leader Oyar Gao and youth leader Tatop Panor were also present at the event. Organisers facilitated open discussions, allowing residents to raise questions and share their views on horticulture development and the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

More than 25 villagers took part in the programme, engaging in discussions on avocado farming, crop management, infrastructure and local development. Information booklets on SUMP were distributed among participants to enhance awareness and promote transparency regarding the project.

Organisers said the programme helped create a platform for direct interaction between technical experts, community leaders and residents, while encouraging informed participation in both agricultural development initiatives and discussions related to SUMP.