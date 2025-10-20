Azad Basfore leads Arunachal powerlifters to world cup success

Arunachal Pradesh made its mark on the global stage as powerlifter Azad Basfore clinched a gold and a bronze at the Powerlifting World Cup in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, held from October 17 to 19.

Basfore, competing in the 82.5 kg Senior category under the World Powerlifting Congress (WPC) India, delivered a standout performance that highlighted both strength and precision.

His success, alongside teammates Abhijit Rajkhowa (90 kg BW Master II) and Deepok Nasi (67.5 kg BW Junior), who each won gold, secured a total of three golds and one bronze for the Arunachal contingent.

The championship featured 439 athletes from over eight countries, raising the significance of Arunachal’s achievement on the world stage. Experts say this breakthrough could inspire a new generation of strength athletes across the region.