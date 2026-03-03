BAC finalises agenda for 2026 Arunachal Assembly Budget session
The 2026 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Budget session agenda has been finalised by the Business Advisory Committee. The session will focus on budget presentation, departmental demands, and development projects to ensure effective fund utilisation.
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The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on March 2, held a meeting to chart out the business for the forthcoming Budget session, scheduled from March 6 to 12.
The meeting, chaired by Speaker Tesam Pongte Tutsa, discussed in detail the legislative and government matters to be taken up during the session. After thorough deliberations, the committee finalised the agenda to facilitate systematic and time-bound discussions.
According to an official statement, the BAC also reviewed various bills, financial business and other key issues to ensure the smooth functioning of the House during the Budget session.
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