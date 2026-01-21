Bandh disrupts normal life in Arunachal’s Lower Subansiri over alleged illegal mosque construction

Normal life came to a standstill in parts of Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district on January 21, following a 24-hour bandh called by the Ziro unit of the ST Bachao Andolan Committee over the alleged illegal construction of mosques. Police, however, said the shutdown was being observed peacefully.

The bandh began at 5 am, with shops remaining closed, offices recording thin attendance, and vehicular movement largely off the roads, police said.

Lower Subansiri Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra said no untoward incidents had been reported from the Ziro valley so far. “The shutdown is peaceful, and the protestors are cooperating with the district administration and police,” he said.

Protesters are demanding the demolition of two mosques reportedly under construction, one at Suluya in Old Ziro and another at Pare Ami in Hapoli. According to police, the constructions allegedly lack proper documentation and are being carried out based on deeds of agreement with landowners.

The SP said the agitators have refrained from blocking the highway passing through Ziro, which serves as a key route for commuters travelling to Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts.

Officials also said that students appearing for Class 5, Class 8 state pre-board examinations and Class 10 pre-board examinations were allowed to write their tests despite the bandh.

On January 20, Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner-in-charge Hage Tarung imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and declared the bandh illegal.

