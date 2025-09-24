Bandh over teachers’ absence disrupts life in Arunachal’s West Kameng

A 24-hour bandh called by the All West Kameng District Students’ Union (AWKDSU) disrupted daily life across Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district on Tuesday, with shops closed, vehicles off the roads, and government offices recording low attendance.

The students’ body enforced the shutdown to protest against 11 government school teachers who failed to join duty despite transfer orders issued on July 20. Out of 12 teachers transferred to the district, only one has reported for work, AWKDSU president Khambo Sakrinsow said.

The bandh, which began at 5 am on Tuesday, September 22, and ended at the same hour on Wednesday, September 23, passed peacefully without incidents, Bomdila police confirmed. Students appearing for half-yearly exams were exempted from its purview.

AWKDSU had earlier deferred the protest after local MLAs promised to resolve the issue with the Education Department. However, with no action taken, the union warned it may escalate to a 48-hour bandh if all teachers do not join duty.

The Education Department has faced widespread resistance to its July transfer order involving 203 teachers. While 45 were allowed to stay back, citing reasons such as child education, spouse postings, or nearing retirement, others were directed to comply immediately. Education Commissioner Amjad Tak instructed district officials to release teachers whose requests were rejected and submit compliance reports within a week.

Officials said cases based on medical grounds are under review by a medical board, with separate orders to follow. Teachers retained until April 2026 on children’s education grounds will have to move after that period. (With inputs from PTI)