Bangladesh envoy office in Agartala suspends visa, consular services amid protests

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission has suspended all visa and consular services with effect from December 23, until further notice, citing “unavoidable circumstances,” according to an official notification issued on December 22.

The notice, signed by SM Almas Hossain, First Secretary and Head of Mission, stated that all categories of visa and consular activities at the mission in Agartala will remain closed until further instructions are issued.

The suspension comes amid heightened tension following protests outside the mission by the youth wing of the Tipra Motha Party, the Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF), along with several right-wing organisations. Protesters demonstrated against alleged attacks on members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh and objected to recent statements made by leaders of the National Citizen Party.

During the demonstration, protesters raised slogans and demanded firm action from Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and rights of religious minorities. As a precautionary measure, security around the Assistant High Commission was tightened to maintain law and order.

Officials have not indicated when visa and consular services are likely to resume, and applicants have been advised to await further announcements from the mission.