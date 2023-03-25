Bharat Gaurav Special Deluxe AC tourist train reached Naharlagun of Arunachal Pradesh on March 25.

This special train started its Journey from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi on March 21 towards the northeastern states.

Besides Guwahati, Naharlagun this train will cover several city tours like Sivsagar, Furkating, Kaziranga, Unakoti, Agartala, Udaipur in Tripura, Dimapur and Kohima of Nagaland & Shillong & Cherrapunjee in Meghalaya.

Bharat Gaurav is the first such tourism train for the northeastern states. During the first halt in Guwahati, tourists visited Kamakhya temple followed by Umananda Temple & a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra.

This special train departed on Friday for an overnight journey and reached Naharlagun railway station today morning, March 25.

The passengers were accorded a warm welcome by a traditional dance performed by local girls.

Talking to India TodayNE tourists share their experience of travelling in this special deluxe train with all the modern facilities and nourishing food provided by Indian Railways. Several tourists also expressed their eagerness to explore the Northeast states in this 15-day long tour.

Tame Phassang, Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation talking to India today expressed immense happiness over the operation of the Bharat Gaurav train to let tourists know about and experience the unique natural beauty and rich cultural life of the North Eastern region.

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"The running of this special Bharat Gaurav train will give a big boost to the tourism sector in all the Northeastern states. Our party has a slogan Apna Desh Dekho & this is part of our party mission to let citizens explore the rich culture & traditions of each & every state, I wholeheartedly welcome these passengers who reached our beautiful state today from different parts of the country & pray to almighty for the well being of all of them & their safe return back to their hometown," Mayor added

Techi Kaso MLA of Itanagar talking to the media expressed his gratitude towards the Central & State Government for pioneering this special Bharat Gaurav Train which is on a 15-day tour towards Northeast states.”Tourist passengers who are travelling through this deluxe train should explore Arunachal & its beauty at its best”

ADRM Rangia Division talking to the media informed that this train has Special features that include better sleeping facilities, an inbuilt mini library in each coach, two deluxe restaurants & one pantry. This is a luxury deluxe train with a 15-day tour commencing from Delhi & vice versa. Two three days will be the touring time in destined cities & 8,9 days will be the travelling time. During the daytime, passengers will explore the destinations of the Northeast.

This train is specially made to let people know the rich heritage of the country, it’s the 30th tour as Indian railways started this on April 2022 First train started was Shirdi Temple Yatra, similarly with the same theme.

"Naharlagun is a special place and comes under our Rangia division, we hope that all the travellers will explore the beauty of Arunachal & share their experiences going back home & let more tourists come & visit the state. This will ultimately enhance the revenue of the tourism department & promote the tourism & hospitality industry in the state.”ADRM added