In a significant development for Arunachal Pradesh, Bichom district was officially inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, marking its establishment as the 27th district of the state. The inauguration ceremony, which took place on Thursday, saw the laying of the foundation stone for the district headquarters at Napangphung, as per an official statement.

During the event, Chief Minister Pema Khandu entrusted the responsibilities of the newly formed district to Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar and Superintendent of Police Sudhanshu Dhama. Speaking at the inauguration, CM Khandu extended his congratulations to the people of Bichom and emphasized the significance of honoring the diverse voices within the community. He remarked, "Honouring voices of diverse communities, we have fulfilled the longstanding demand for the creation of the district, pending since 1984."

The chief minister also acknowledged the contributions of MLAs Mama Natung, Goruk Pordung, and Dongru Siongju in making the establishment of Bichom district a reality. He assured the development of necessary infrastructure for the district headquarters and pledged to replace existing assets transferred from East Kameng with new ones.

The creation of Bichom district was facilitated by the Arunachal Pradesh (Re-Organisation of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was passed by the state assembly in February. The new district comprises a total of 27 villages from West Kameng and 28 villages from East Kameng.

In addition to the inauguration of Bichom district, Chief Minister Khandu flagged off vehicles distributed to self-help groups under the Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana. He also laid the foundation stone for 18 projects and inaugurated an equal number of projects aimed at furthering the region's development.

Furthermore, the inauguration ceremony witnessed the opening of a testing center and administrative building of the Central Agricultural University (Imphal), along with the distribution of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.