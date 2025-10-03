Bihar man dies after falling into Arunachal's Siang-Yamne river gorge

A 32-year-old man from Gaya district, Bihar, was found dead after falling into a deep gorge near the Pongging tourist viewpoint, where the Siang and Yamne rivers meet. Police reported that the body was discovered lodged on a tree branch, approximately 30–40 meters above the river and 160–170 meters from the viewpoint, with his skull and hand broken.

The search for the man, identified as Uma Sankar, a contractual assistant manager at India Post Payment Bank in Dhemaji, Assam, resumed at 5 am Friday, following a failed attempt the previous evening due to darkness and lack of equipment. The operation involved the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with Mebo and Pasighat police personnel.

Recovery efforts were hampered by heavy rain, fog, and treacherous terrain, including five 90-degree bends and steep rocky cliffs. SDRF personnel described navigating slippery rocks and deep ravines while attempting to retrieve the body. The operation continued throughout the day but had to be paused around 5:30–6 pm due to nightfall.

“The body was located, but environmental conditions forced us to leave it midway in the gorge,” said SDRF official Mongol Moyong. Police officials, including Mebo PS Officer-in-Charge Akai Chama, Pasighat PS Officer-in-Charge Atan Taki, and East Siang Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba, confirmed the difficulties posed by rain, fog, and rugged terrain. Lamba said the operation would resume on Saturday morning.

Sankar had fallen into the gorge Thursday afternoon while visiting the Pongging viewpoint with three friends, one of the region’s popular tourist spots in Upper Siang District’s Katan Circle.