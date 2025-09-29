Bikers blaze trails to India–China frontier to promote border area tourism

In a remarkable blend of adventure and patriotism, a group of eight bikers successfully completed a challenging expedition to Gelling—the first Indian village on the India–China border—and the historic Kepang La Pass.





The journey, undertaken through treacherous terrain, dense forests, and steep gradients, aimed to promote border area tourism while highlighting the resilience and adventurous spirit of explorers.





At Kepang La, the bikers paid homage to the valiant Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1962 war. Their tribute served as a solemn reminder of the supreme sacrifices made in the defense of the nation and the enduring courage of the Indian Army.





Beyond adventure, the expedition carried a deeper message of unity, patriotism, and solidarity with border communities, who continue to live with unwavering courage in remote and challenging conditions. The initiative not only showcased the breathtaking beauty of Upper Siang but also drew attention to the sacrifices of both soldiers and locals in safeguarding India’s frontiers.