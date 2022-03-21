On March 21, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally party, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), today filed nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections, which are scheduled for March 31.

Both candidates filed their nomination papers in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State President of the BJP in Assam Pradesh Bhabesh Kalita, President of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Atul Bora, and UPPL President Pramod Boro.

Taking to his twitter handle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, Happy to accompany our Rajya Sabha election candidates — Shri Pabitra Margherita and Shri Rwngwra Narzary — in filing their nominations along with ">@BJP4Assam Prez Shri ">@Bhabesh_KalitaR, AGP Prez Shri ">@ATULBORA2 , UPPL Prez Shri ">@PramodBoroBTR at Assam Legislative Assembly.

“BJP & its allies are committed to safeguarding the interests of every section of our society and ensuring overall growth of our state. I am confident of victory of both the candidates, who will surely keep the interests of our indigenous communities paramount in the Upper House.” – he further added.

It is worth noting that the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently announced that biennial elections will be held on March 31 in 13 seats across six states, including four from three states in North East India – Assam, Nagaland, and Tripura.

However, the filing of nominations began on March 14, and will conclude today at 3 p.m. Nominations will be scrutinised on March 22. While the deadline for withdrawing candidatures has been set for March 24.