Arunachal minister meets newly elected BJP panchayat members in Anjaw, stresses last-mile development

Arunachal minister Dasanglu Pul welcomed the newly elected Gram Panchayat and Zilla Parishad members of the BJP in Anjaw district, Arunachal Pradesh during a meeting-cum-interaction programme held at the Cultural Hall in Hawai.

The programme brought together 126 Gram Panchayat members, including 54 women and 72 men, and five Zilla Parishad members from 16 Panchayats, highlighting the strong democratic mandate at the grassroots level.

Discussions during the interaction focused on strengthening village-level development, ensuring effective delivery of public services, and building a robust BJP organisational framework to better serve the people.

Pul appreciated the commitment and enthusiasm of the newly elected representatives and urged them to work with transparency, unity, and a people-first approach to realise the vision of inclusive growth.

The event was also attended by Bakhetso Tawsik, President of BJP Anjaw District, and Ometso Kri, Mandal President of Hawai–Walong Block.

“Together, we remain committed to empowering Panchayats and taking development to the last mile,” Pul asserted, reiterating the government’s focus on grassroots governance.