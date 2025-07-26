Five morcha heads appointed to strengthen BJP grassroots in Arunachal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 23, 2025, appointed five new Morcha heads in Arunachal Pradesh with the approval of National President J.P. Nadda.

The appointments, made by newly appointed State BJP President Kaling Moyong, aim to bolster the party's outreach and activities across various sections of society.

Nabam Yahi has been appointed as the head of the Mahila Morcha from Papum Pare district. Tamey Siyang will lead the Yuva Morcha from Kurung Kumey, while Taring Rai takes charge of the Minority Morcha from Upper Subansiri.

Kame Yangfo has been named the ST Morcha head from East Kameng, and Gumsen Lollen will lead the Kissan Morcha from West Siang.

Party leaders said the appointments reflect BJP’s focused strategy to expand grassroots engagement under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president J.P. Nadda. Kaling Moyong expressed confidence that the newly appointed Morcha heads will bring renewed energy to the organisation and contribute to the developmental goals of the party across Arunachal Pradesh.