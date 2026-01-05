BJP clears 26 candidates for Zilla Parishad chairperson posts in Arunachal Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh has approved 26 zilla parishad members (ZPMs) as its official candidates for the post of Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) across all districts of the state, party leaders said on January 4.

According to an order issued by the party’s state election committee, the candidates were finalised after detailed organisational consultations, with an emphasis on district-wise representation and the need for effective local governance. With this decision, the BJP has completed its preparations for the upcoming ZPC elections.

Party leaders said the selection process is aimed at strengthening grassroots leadership, improving district-level administration, and ensuring better coordination between zilla parishads and the state government to accelerate development initiatives across Arunachal Pradesh.

The order approving the candidates was signed by state BJP president Kaling Moyong and has been circulated to all district party units for necessary follow-up action.

Polling for the simultaneous panchayat and civic body elections in Itanagar and Pasighat was held on December 15, while the counting of votes took place on December 20.

Party sources said the BJP is confident that the selected candidates will play a key role in strengthening local self-governance and delivering development-oriented administration at the grassroots level.