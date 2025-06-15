In the run-up to International Yoga Day 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh unit today, June 15 launched a Yoga training camp at the serene Thupten Gatsellinh Monastery (Gompa) in Itanagar.







The event witnessed the participation of senior party leaders, MLAs, and dedicated karyakartas, who came together to promote yoga as a path to holistic well-being.





As part of the BJP’s "Seva, Sushasan aur Garib Kalyan ke 11 Saal" initiative, a symbolic Father’s Day Tree Plantation Drive was also organized at the venue.







Held under the theme "Ek Ped Darti Maa Ke Naam," the drive aimed to encourage environmental responsibility, mirroring the nurturing role of fathers in families.





The dual event reflected the party’s continued emphasis on health, discipline, and sustainable living, drawing enthusiastic participation from citizens and reinforcing a collective commitment to a healthier, greener future.