Arunachal BJP launches yoga training camp, marks Father’s Day with tree plantation drive at Itanagar monastery
In the run-up to International Yoga Day 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh unit today, June 15 launched a Yoga training camp at the serene Thupten Gatsellinh Monastery (Gompa) in Itanagar.
- BJP organised yoga training camp at Thupten Gatsellinh Monastery in Itanagar
- Event marked 11 years of BJP's service, governance, and welfare in Arunachal Pradesh
- Father's Day tree plantation drive symbolised environmental responsibility
In the run-up to International Yoga Day 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh unit today, June 15 launched a Yoga training camp at the serene Thupten Gatsellinh Monastery (Gompa) in Itanagar.
The event witnessed the participation of senior party leaders, MLAs, and dedicated karyakartas, who came together to promote yoga as a path to holistic well-being.
As part of the BJP’s "Seva, Sushasan aur Garib Kalyan ke 11 Saal" initiative, a symbolic Father’s Day Tree Plantation Drive was also organized at the venue.
Held under the theme "Ek Ped Darti Maa Ke Naam," the drive aimed to encourage environmental responsibility, mirroring the nurturing role of fathers in families.
The dual event reflected the party’s continued emphasis on health, discipline, and sustainable living, drawing enthusiastic participation from citizens and reinforcing a collective commitment to a healthier, greener future.
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