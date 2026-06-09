BJP candidate Tai Tagak's Rajya Sabha nomination found valid in Arunachal Pradesh

The nomination papers of BJP candidate Tai Tagak for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Arunachal Pradesh were scrutinised and found valid on Tuesday, June 9, officials said.

The scrutiny process was conducted at Nokmey Namati Hall in the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat in Itanagar.

Tagak had filed his nomination papers on Monday for the Rajya Sabha election scheduled to be held on June 18. The election has been necessitated as the term of the incumbent Rajya Sabha member, Nabam Rebia, is set to expire on June 23.

With the BJP commanding a comfortable majority in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Tagak's election to the Upper House of Parliament is widely expected.

The BJP currently holds 46 seats in the Assembly. The People's Party of Arunachal has six legislators, while the Nationalist Congress Party has three MLAs. The Indian National Congress and the National People's Party have one member each, while three legislators are Independents.

The counting of votes, if required, will take place on June 18 following the polling process.