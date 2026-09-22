BJP holds extended state executive meeting in Arunachal Pradesh

The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held an extended State Executive Meeting at the D.K. Convention Hall in Itanagar on September 22, bringing together senior party leaders, ministers, MLAs and organisational functionaries to discuss organisational strengthening and ongoing programmes.

The meeting was addressed by BJP Northeast Coordinator Dr Sambit Patra, who spoke on strengthening the party organisation, coordination among its units and the implementation of organisational programmes across the Northeast.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and BJP Arunachal Pradesh president Kaling Moyong were among those present. Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Kirti Vardhan Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak and several state ministers and MLAs also attended the meeting.

Cabinet ministers Biyuram Wahge, Nyato Dukam, Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, Pasang Dorjee Sona, Dasanglu Pul, Balo Raja, Kento Jini, Ojing Tasing and Mama Natung were among the participants.

The meeting brought together district presidents, party office-bearers, Morcha leaders and other senior functionaries from across the state.

Discussions focused on organisational matters, strengthening the party’s grassroots network and reviewing ongoing programmes and responsibilities assigned to party workers.

The gathering also provided an opportunity for the party’s senior leadership to interact with organisational functionaries and discuss priorities for the organisation across Arunachal Pradesh.

Recent organisational meetings of the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh have brought together ministers, MLAs, district presidents, observers, Mandal presidents, district in-charges and Morcha heads as part of efforts to coordinate the party’s organisational activities at different levels.