Amid the recent arrest of social activist Sol Dodum and Taw Paul, BJP MLA Hayeng Mangfi of Chayangtajo has urged the public to refrain from the proposed 72-hour bandh call in the state. Mangfi stated that bandh calls are illegal and unconstitutional, as declared by the Supreme Court. He added that such calls infringe on the fundamental rights of others and have a detrimental effect on the peace and tranquility of society.

Mangfi also addressed the issue of the alleged APPSCE paper leak, stating that the state government, under the leadership of Pema Kandhu and Chowna Mein, has taken proactive steps to address the issue. He appealed to the bandh callers to refrain from their planned strike and instead opt for discussion and debate, as the government is open to it.

The MLA highlighted that the present government is people-friendly and urged people not to encourage or participate in the bandh call, which would hinder the development of the state and cause law and order problems. The recent arrests were made in connection with the APPSCE paper leak, and the CBI is taking action under the supervision of the enforcing agents.

The arrest of social activist Sol Dodum and Taw Paul has led to a volatile situation in the capital, with a significant number of people gathering in protest of their detention. The public has been demanding the reason for their arrest and calling for their immediate release. The situation remains tense, with concerns over potential law and order problems during the proposed bandh call.

The state government has urged people to avoid participating in any bandh calls or strikes and has emphasized that the law will take its own course of action in the APPSCE paper leak case.