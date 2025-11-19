BJP names four candidates for Arunachal panchayat polls in Kalaktang

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on November 19, announced its four candidates for Zila Parishad Member positions in Kalaktang constituency ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

The candidate announcement was made by BJP West Kameng District President Nawang Lopsang, accompanied by BJP Zila Prabhari Gautam Ringu and Mandal Presidents from Rupa and Kalaktang during an official declaration ceremony.

The party has fielded Karma Dorjee Thongdok for the ZP-04 Rupa seat, whilst Tashi Wangchu Khochy will contest from ZP-03 Nargum East in Kalaktang. Dorjee Tsering Namsa has been nominated for ZP-11 Nargum West, Kalaktang, and Chong Khandu Thungon will represent the party from ZP-12 Shergaon.

Kalaktang MLA Tsetem Chombay congratulated the candidates, emphasising the importance of grassroots governance in strengthening democratic institutions. He expressed confidence that the candidates' combined experience and dedication to public service would drive development across the constituency.

The panchayat elections are expected to play a crucial role in shaping local governance and development initiatives in the region. The BJP's early candidate announcement signals the party's focus on consolidating its position at the grassroots level in West Kameng district.