The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and the party's general secretary Tarun Chugh as central observers for selecting the chief minister following the recent assembly election in Arunachal Pradesh.

The BJP secured a significant victory in the state, winning 46 out of 60 seats in the assembly, marking its third consecutive term in power, according to Election Commission officials.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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