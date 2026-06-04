BJP nominates Tai Tagak for Arunachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated senior party leader Tai Tagak as its candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Arunachal Pradesh, reaffirming the party’s confidence in one of its most experienced leaders in the state.

Tai Tagak is a veteran BJP leader who has played a significant role in strengthening the party’s organizational structure in Arunachal Pradesh over the years. He previously served as the State President of the BJP and was also Advisor to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Widely recognized for his extensive grassroots engagement, Tagak has been actively involved in public service and community outreach across the state. His political career has been marked by efforts to promote inclusive development, strengthen party organization, and enhance public participation in governance.

Beyond his political responsibilities, Tagak has maintained a strong association with several socio-cultural and educational organizations. He has worked closely with organizations such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh. His contributions have been particularly noted in the promotion and preservation of indigenous traditions, cultural heritage, and community values in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tagak also serves as the patron of the Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti, reflecting his continued commitment to educational development and social welfare initiatives.

The BJP’s decision to field Tagak for the Rajya Sabha election is being viewed as recognition of his longstanding contribution to the party and public life in Arunachal Pradesh. With decades of political, social, and cultural engagement, he is expected to represent the interests and aspirations of the state at the national level if elected to the Upper House of Parliament.