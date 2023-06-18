In a scathing attack on the Congress party, BJP National President JP Nadda criticized their lackadaisical attitude towards the development of the Northeastern region during their regime. Addressing a public rally on June 18, Nadda accused the Congress-led governments of ignoring the construction of crucial roads in the border areas, citing their weak foreign policy as the reason.

Nadda highlighted that the Congress, in their prolonged rule, hesitated to upset neighboring countries by investing in infrastructure projects in the border areas. He further emphasized the importance of strong border infrastructure for national security and development.

Praising the zero tolerance policy towards terrorism under the current government, Nadda commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for executing surgical strikes on Pakistan, sending a resolute message against cross-border terrorism. During his maiden visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Nadda expressed admiration for the state's patriotic citizens, who act as sentinels of the border by greeting others with a spirited "Jai Hind."

While acknowledging the developmental initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh, Nadda expressed disappointment over the neglect the state had endured for decades under the Congress rule. He credited the significance given to the northeastern region to former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and highlighted PM Modi's frequent visits, with over 50 visits to the northeast and more than five visits to Arunachal Pradesh in the last nine years.

Nadda emphasized the progress made in infrastructure development, stating that under the Modi government, more than 20,000 kilometers of roads were constructed in Arunachal Pradesh alone, compared to the meager 30,000 kilometers constructed from 1947 to 2013. He also highlighted the ongoing construction of seven new airports in the region and the impressive 54,000 kilometers of roads built in the past nine years.

Addressing concerns about inflation, Nadda refuted the Congress' claims by stating that India's GDP growth stood at 8.7 per cent, outperforming various developed countries. He highlighted the low inflation rate of less than 4.24 per cent and the reduction of the poverty index to less than ten percent from 22 per cent in 2014.

Nadda proudly mentioned India's transformation into the fifth-largest economy in the world and emphasized the success of the 'Made in India' mission. He pointed out that India now produces over 97 per cent of its cellular phones, reducing reliance on imports from China, and that the majority of defense procurements are now sourced from domestic companies, boosting the nation's self-reliance.

Nadda underscored the significant strides India has made on the global stage, leaving Pakistan behind, and urged for continued support for the BJP's vision of strengthening border infrastructure and promoting inclusive development in the Northeast.