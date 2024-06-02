BJP secures multiple Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh; close contest in West Siang District
BJP candidates have achieved significant victories in multiple assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh. The wins include notable margins, solidifying BJP's political influence in the region.
BJP candidates have won several key assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh. Balo Raja secured the 18-Palin Assembly Constituency with a total of 10,029 votes, achieving a winning margin of 5,040 votes. Eallang Tallang triumphed in the 10-Seppa (East) Assembly Constituency, garnering 6,936 votes and a margin of 5,270 votes. Hamjong Tangha won the 52-Changlang (South) Assembly Constituency with 3,654 votes, leading by a margin of 1,452 votes.
Earlier, the BJP secured two significant victories. Pani Taram from the 21-Koloriang Assembly Constituency won with a massive margin of 10,089 votes, securing a total of 11,085 votes. Additionally, Tai Nikio from the 19 Nyapin Assembly Constituency emerged victorious with a margin of 939 votes, garnering a total of 7,341 votes.
In the Liromoba constituency of West Siang district, NPP candidate Pesi Jilen is leading by 163 votes, while BJP's sitting MLA Nyamar Karbak is trailing behind.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today