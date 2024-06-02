BJP candidates have won several key assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh. Balo Raja secured the 18-Palin Assembly Constituency with a total of 10,029 votes, achieving a winning margin of 5,040 votes. Eallang Tallang triumphed in the 10-Seppa (East) Assembly Constituency, garnering 6,936 votes and a margin of 5,270 votes. Hamjong Tangha won the 52-Changlang (South) Assembly Constituency with 3,654 votes, leading by a margin of 1,452 votes.

Earlier, the BJP secured two significant victories. Pani Taram from the 21-Koloriang Assembly Constituency won with a massive margin of 10,089 votes, securing a total of 11,085 votes. Additionally, Tai Nikio from the 19 Nyapin Assembly Constituency emerged victorious with a margin of 939 votes, garnering a total of 7,341 votes.

In the Liromoba constituency of West Siang district, NPP candidate Pesi Jilen is leading by 163 votes, while BJP's sitting MLA Nyamar Karbak is trailing behind.