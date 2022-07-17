Continuing with their winning streak across Northeast, BJP once again claimed a major share of victory by sweeping the Panchayat by-elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

The counting of votes took place on Saturday following which the National People’s Party (NPP) secured 5 seats, opposition congress and Janata Dal (JD) won three each and Independents bagged 11 seats, confirmed State Election Commissioner Hage Kojeen.

In the lone Zila Parisha member seat in Kurjung Kumey district, Independent candidate Bengia Tayang won by defeating his rival NPP candidate Chello Tagar, by a margin of 98 votes.

The SEC announced on June 14 that panchayat by-elections would be held for 130 gram panchayat seats and one Zila Parishad member seat. However, because there was only one candidate for 116 of the gram panchayat seats, the candidates were declared elected without opposition. The NPP won two seats, the Congress won two, the BJP won 101 gram panchayat seats, the JD(U) won one, and independent candidates won ten seats.

Talking exclusively to India Today NE, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka vikas and good guidance and governance of 8 years of Modi led NDA Government is behind the performance of the state government of Arunachal since last six years.

Khandu said that Northeast India got it's new identity under the Modi regime and due to his directions the dynamics of Northeast is changed and now people of mainland India knows about Northeast and Arunachal as well. The flagships programs and schemes for downtrodden people launched by the Modi Government and through his efforts now this positive results for BJP are the blessings from the public.

“We do positive politics. Transformative governance and empowerment of people is our hallmark. Many development works and good initiatives have been undertaken in urban areas. We are committed to the empowerment of all sections of society in the urban areas,” the chief minister added.