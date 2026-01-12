BJYM Arunachal pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on National Youth Day, organises ‘Run for Swadeshi’ marathon

Marking the 164th birth anniversary of revered spiritual leader and youth icon Swami Vivekananda, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Arunachal Pradesh, on National Youth Day, organised a series of commemorative programmes aimed at inspiring patriotism, self-reliance, and youth empowerment across the state.

As part of the observance, BJYM Arunachal Pradesh organised a marathon themed “Run for Swadeshi”, reflecting Swami Vivekananda’s ideals of nationalism, physical fitness, and indigenous self-sufficiency. The initiative sought to motivate young citizens to embrace the principles of Swadeshi and Atmanirbhar Bharat, while reinforcing the importance of discipline and healthy living.

The marathon was flagged off from Akashdeep Shopping Complex and culminated at the IG Park Amphitheatre, drawing enthusiastic participation from BJYM volunteers, youth activists, and members of the public. The vibrant turnout underscored the continued relevance of Swami Vivekananda’s vision of a strong and self-reliant youth as the backbone of nation-building.

The programme was graced by Hon’ble Minister for IPR, Trade & Commerce, and Industries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Nyato Dukam, along with senior BJP leaders and BJYM karyakartas. Addressing the gathering, the Minister emphasised the enduring relevance of Swami Vivekananda’s teachings in today’s socio-economic landscape, particularly in inspiring youth towards entrepreneurship, innovation, and self-employment.

On the occasion, Shri Nyato Dukam administered the “Swadeshi Pledge” to participants, reaffirming their collective commitment to promoting indigenous products and strengthening the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

As part of the celebrations, a successful entrepreneur from Arunachal Pradesh was felicitated for outstanding achievements and contributions towards mentoring and motivating the youth. The gesture aimed to encourage young individuals to pursue entrepreneurial ventures and actively contribute to the economic and social development of the state.

BJYM leaders reiterated that Swami Vivekananda’s ideals of character-building, cultural pride, and selfless service continue to serve as a guiding force for India’s youth, inspiring them to play a proactive role in shaping a progressive and resilient nation.