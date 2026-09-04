BJYM holds Samvaad & Samanvay Baithak in Arunachal’s Pakke-Kessang

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Pakke-Kessang district unit organised a one-day ‘Samvaad & Samanvay Baithak’ in Pakke-Kessang on September 4 to strengthen organisational coordination and youth engagement at the grassroots level.

The programme was attended by Arunachal Pradesh minister Biyuram Wahge and BJYM Arunachal Pradesh state president Tame Siyang Tarh, along with members of the BJYM state team, BJP district president Naya Tana and district-level BJYM functionaries.

The meeting focused on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots, improving coordination among party workers and expanding the participation of young people in organisational activities.

Newly joined BJYM workers also took part in the programme and interacted with senior leaders and party functionaries.

The meeting highlighted the role of youth workers in strengthening the organisation and promoting greater grassroots engagement across Arunachal Pradesh.