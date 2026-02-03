Body of middle-aged man recovered from river in Arunachal’s West Kameng
The police recovered the body of a middle-aged man from the Kalaktang River in Kalalitang, West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on February 2, an officer said.
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Story highlights
- Body of unidentified man found in Kalaktang River, Arunachal Pradesh.
- Police suspect drowning as the cause of death for the middle-aged man.
- Authorities seek public help to identify the deceased man.
The police recovered the body of a middle-aged man from the Kalaktang River in Kalalitang, West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on February 2, an officer said.
The body, which is yet to be identified, was found trapped between stones in the middle of the river, officials said.
Kalaktang Police Station officer in charge HB Tator said preliminary observations suggest that the cause of death was drowning.
The deceased, estimated to be between 45 and 50 years old, appears to be a non-Arunachali, the officer added.
Authorities have appealed to the general public and nearby police stations to come forward and assist in identifying the body.
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